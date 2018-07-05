2 children injured using fireworks in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two children were injured after playing with fireworks in an Orange County neighborhood the day after the Fourth of July, fire rescue officials said.

The incident was reported on Keith Place near Silver Star and North Pine Hills roads at 4:17 p.m.

One child was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children as a trauma alert and a second child was transported on basic life support, according to Orange County Fire Rescue officials.

Neighbors told News 6 that a group of children was playing in the street when the neighbor heard a boom and the children started running. Two children were bleeding and appeared to have deep cuts on their hands and forearms, according to the neighbor who called 911.

The incident marks the seventh time in two days that children have been injured by fireworks and taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

Ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, law enforcement and health officials warned residents that children should not be given fireworks.

