2 dead, 4 rushed to hospital after crash in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol said two people are dead and four other people were rushed to a hospital after a two-car crash in Osceola County.

Investigators said the crash happened around 2:25 p.m. in the area of Poinciana Boulevard and Reaves Road.

The victims who died were identified by authorities as 5-year-old Mariah Waymack and 62-year-old Marylou Waymack.

A vehicle was driving southbound on Poinciana Boulevard when it crossed into the northbound lane and hit a car driven by Marylou Waymack head-on, troopers said.

Charges are pending against the driver and the investigation is ongoing, troopers said.



