2 dead in Brevard County crash, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Two people died Saturday night in a Brevard County crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on State Road 407, or Challenger Memorial Parkway, and I-95 around 9:30 p.m.

Troopers said the crash involved at least two vehicles.

Two people were pronounced dead at a hospital, troopers said.

State Road 407 was blocked Saturday night due to the crash.

