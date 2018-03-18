2 dead in Brevard County crash, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Two people died Saturday night in a Brevard County crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash happened on State Road 407, or Challenger Memorial Parkway, and I-95 around 9:30 p.m.
More News Headlines
Troopers said the crash involved at least two vehicles.
Two people were pronounced dead at a hospital, troopers said.
State Road 407 was blocked Saturday night due to the crash.
[CHECK: Latest traffic conditions]
Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this story.
Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.