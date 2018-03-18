2 dead in Seminole County crash on I-4, troopers say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Two people died in a fatal crash on I-4 westbound near Lake Mary on Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

All westbound lanes on I-4 near mile marker 98 were blocked, but have since been reopened.

Troopers said the crash happened at 5 a.m. and two vehicles were involved.

Officials said they believe one of the drivers may have fallen asleep behind the wheel.

According to the report, the driver of a 2016 Toyota Camry struck the rear of a 2015 Dodge pickup and overturned. Both passengers in the Camry were ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

Troopers said both passengers were not wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the Camry, Estrellita Galarza, 24, was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

Traffic on I-4 westbound was diverted to Lake Mary Boulevard while troopers investigated the crash. There were major backups and drivers were forced to look for alternate routes.

John Hamelin works at a nearby assisted living facility and helped direct traffic.

"I turned tractor trailers [around] and all kinds of people because their GPS was telling them they could get to I-4 this way," Hamelin said.

Charges are pending and the crash remains under investigation, the report said.

Troopers have not identified who died in the crash.

