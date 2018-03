ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two people have been displaced after a fire at a double wide trailer at 18504 Old Cheney Highway, officials said.

Orange County Fire Rescue officials said crews arrived to find the fire fully involved with smoke coming from all sides of the home.

No injuries have been reported.

Crews remain at the scene working to put out the fire.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.