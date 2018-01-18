2 dogs die in Daytona Beach house fire caused by space heater

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Two dogs died and one person suffered smoke inhalation when a space heater sparked a house fire in Daytona Beach Thursday afternoon, according to the Daytona Beach Fire Department.

The two-story home on 314 Magnolia Ave. caught fire around 12:35 p.m.

Firefighters said when they arrived at the home, there was heavy smoke and flames, and a man who had been inside told them that a space heater caused the fire.

Two dogs were unable to escape the fire. One person who was inside the home was uninjured while a second person was taken to Halifax Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The Red Cross has been called to assist the occupants of the home.

The Daytona Beach Fire Department is reminding residents to use caution and follow safety tips when using a space heater. Click here for a full list of tips to prevent home-heating fires.

