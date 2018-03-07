2 firefighters injured battling inferno at Orlando apartments

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two firefighters were injured Wednesday morning while battling a large fire at an Orlando apartment complex, officials said.

The fire broke out at 2:21 a.m. and damaged 14 units at the Twelve Oaks at Windermere near Conroy and Kirkman roads.

Orlando Fire District Chief Mike Stallings said the blaze engulfed all three floors of the building, but none of the 53 residents was injured.

One firefighter suffered burns and was taken to a hospital. She's expected to be OK. Another firefighter suffered a neck injury when there was a partial collapse of the building, Stallings said. He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, but is also expected to be OK.

The blaze was extinguished about 40 minutes after it started.

The cause of the fire is not known.

An investigation is ongoing.

Fire chief says firefighters injured were a male and female. But are expected to be okay. One sustained minor burns @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/QYdhkvYUxo — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) March 7, 2018

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.