2 found dead in DeLand home, deputies say

DeLAND - The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation following a death Saturday afternoon in DeLand, deputies said.

Deputies said they found two people deceased at a home at 303 Woodmont Road.

A methamphetamine manufacturing operation was found at the scene, deputies said.

Two generators were also discovered at the home that were turned on but had run out of gasoline, posing a possible carbon monoxide threat, according to deputies.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.