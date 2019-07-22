2 found dead in Tavares after man said he shot his wife

TAVARES, Fla. - The Tavares Police Department said a man and a woman were found dead after a man told a dispatcher he shot his wife and was going to shoot himself.

Police said officers were dispatched around 4 a.m. Sunday to the 1500 block of Grove Court.

The location of the shooting is about half a mile west of Orlando Avenue and half a mile north of State Road 423.

Investigators said when officers made entry into the home, they found the man and the woman dead with gunshot wounds.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

