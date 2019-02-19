Highly endangered red pandas coming to Central Florida sanctuary

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Forest Animal Rescue plans to welcome two new family members in the coming months -- fluffy-faced red pandas named Zuky and Luly.

The two highly endangered pandas will soon leave Argentina to come to their new forever home at the Florida animal sanctuary, rescue officials announced.

Coming from a closed zoo in Buenos Aires, the transfer has taken almost two years, but the final permits should be approved soon to allow the pair to come to Marion County.

Red pandas -- also known as lesser pandas -- were once classified in the same family as the more famous black-and-white giant pandas, and also eat bamboo. However, red pandas are much smaller -- only slightly larger than a domestic cat.

The red panda uses its bushy, ringed tail for balance and its claws for climbing trees. Most of its time is spent on branches and with its red coat, the panda can camouflage among red moss and white lichen found in native bamboo forests.

Photo of Luly courtesy of Tomás Francisco Cuesta

The rescue has been planting non-invasive bamboo plants across 80 acres to meet the red panda dietary requirements. The enclosure will cost about $80,000 in total to complete, according to Lisa Stoner, vice president of Forest Animal Rescue.

Because of forest destruction caused by humans and pet trade, the number of red pandas in the wild has decreased by about 50 percent during the past 20 years. Researchers estimate there are only 2,500 to 10,000 red pandas left in the wild.

Last year, the sanctuary also rescued two pumas -- Harvey and Irma -- from another closed zoo in Argentina.

Forest Animal Rescue is not open to the public as an attraction. Instead, it offers tours twice a month costing $50 per person. Each tour is limited to four to five guests.

To place a reservation, guests can go online here. Tax-deductible donations are also accepted online and by mail at Forest Animal Rescue, 640 N.E. 170th Court, Silver Springs, FL 34488.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.