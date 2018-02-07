2 hikers in Seminole County safe after becoming lost in woods

LONGWOOD, Fla. - Two hikers in Seminole County are safe after becoming lost in the woods Monday evening.

The women were found in Spring Hammock Reserve, near Osprey Trail and SR 419 in Longwood.

Samantha Smith, 23, told News 6 that she has been hiking in the reserve since she was 10 years old. She brought her friend with her.

Smith said that the sun went down and she lost track of how to get back.

"When the sun completely just went down, we kind of lost our way at that point because everything started to look like the same trees, same brush and everything," Smith said. "Little moment of frustration of we can't find our way at this point, we need to stop and we called 911."

Seminole County Search and Rescue responded to the area at about 7 p.m. and headed into the brush in the dark.

"The helicopter had to direct them towards us, but that was really difficult, like, they were right there, but it's just too difficult to get to us," Smith said.

In video from the Sheriff's Office helicopter, the two women can be seen shining their cellphone lights at the chopper.

"We just kind of, you know, decided instead of being frustrated or aggravated or sitting here scared, like it's a bad experience, let's make the best of it," Smith said.

The women also posted on Facebook while waiting to be rescued.

Other than being cold and dirty from the mud, the two women are OK.

