2 horses die after colliding while training at Hallandale Beach racetrack

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla - Two horses were euthanized and their jockeys were injured after a collision during training at Gulfstream Park.

In a WPLG-TV report , Hallandale Beach Fire Rescue said the horses were so badly injured in the collision early Saturday that they needed to be euthanized.

Gulfstream spokesman David Joseph said one of the horses ran off with a female rider and struck a second horse and its practice rider.

Joseph said one jockey suffered a fractured jaw, while the other was treated at a hospital for a minor injury.

The collision did not affect the Florida Sire Stakes at the racetrack later Saturday.

