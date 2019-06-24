2 hospitalized after double shooting in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Authorities are investigating a double shooting in Orlando, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they were called to the 400 block of Barry Street around 11:15 p.m. Sunday about an aggravated battery.

When they arrived, they found a 45-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound that did not appear to be life-threatening, according to the Sheriff's Office. He was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries.

DOUBLE SHOOTING: Cooks cleaning up tell me everyone started running when shots rang out at the day party. Two men now recovering in the hospital @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/t3KNPI8ovd — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) June 24, 2019

A 33-year-old man who had also been shot during the incident had already taken himself to the hospital, investigators learned at the scene. Both men are expected to be OK, authorities said.

Investigators are still looking for a suspect or suspects in the shooting, deputies said.

It's unclear what led up to the gunfire or whether anyone will face charges in the shooting.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.

The cook says DAY PARTY ended after they heard gunshots, people ran, and cooking stopped. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/c1HOfI6i2H — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) June 24, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.