2 struck by vehicle on New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A man and woman were seriously injured when they were struck by a vehicle driven by an elderly man on New Smyrna Beach, officials said.

New Smyrna Beach Fire Department officials said the victims were hit near Flagler Avenue in New Smyrna Beach around 1:15 p.m. Thursday.

The incident took place outside the traffic lane on the beach, officials said.

One of the victims was taken to Halifax Hospital and the other was taken to Florida Hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Beach Patrol crews and the Florida Highway Patrol are investigating the crash, fire crews said.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.