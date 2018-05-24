Deputies: 2 hurt after shooting leads to crash near Milwee Middle School

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Two people were hurt after they were shot and involved in a crash late Wednesday, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the man and woman, who have not been identified, were on Ronald Reagan Boulevard, right across the street from Milwee Middle School, around 11 p.m. when they were struck by the gunfire. The pair then crashed into a nearby ditch on Neptune Road, investigators said.

Both victims were taken by family members to nearby hospitals, where they are both in stable condition, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies had a good portion of Ronald Reagan Blvd blocked off after two people were shot in their car which ended up crashing into a ditch. Both victims are stable. I am live in Seminole County with the details at 6:30 a.m. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/tNTnmStk9L — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) May 24, 2018

Investigators said it's still unclear what led up to the shooting, but the incident is believed to be isolated. Deputies said everyone who was involved knew each other.

Authorities have not identified any potential suspects but said they're following strong leads as the investigation continues to unfold.

