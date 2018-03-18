2 hurt in Titusville motorcycle crash, officials say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Two people were hurt in a motorcycle crash Saturday night in Titusville, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened at 5070 Highway 50.

Officials said one person was critically injured and the other person suffered non-critical injuries.

Four people were hurt in another crash Saturday night in Titusville, which happened on State Road 407 between State Road 528 and I-95.

Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.