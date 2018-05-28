2 in custody after gunfire nearly hits deputy's vehicle, Orange County officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two people are in custody after shooting toward a deputy’s vehicle near Hernandes Drive and Golf Club Parkway Sunday evening, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

The deputy did not return fire, but got out of his vehicle and pursued the two people on foot, Sheriff's Office officials said.

After deputies said they canvassed the area, they located the two people and took them into custody, officials said.

The deputy was not injured. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

