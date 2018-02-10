Man charged after crashing stolen pickup in Orange City, officials say

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A man has been charged after crashing a stolen pickup truck Friday afternoon in Orange City, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. near French Avenue and Horizon Ridge Drive.

Deputies were conducting surveillance on a suspicious vehicle parked in the 700 block of Tangelo Drive in Orange City, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. A deputy noted the attached Ohio license plate was not assigned to the truck.

Deputies said the truck left the residence and another deputy attempted a traffic stop.

The truck failed to stop and fled the area, deputies said.

Troopers said the stolen pickup turned onto French Avenue from U.S. 17-92 and headed down the dead-end road. The pickup made a U-turn and headed back east on French Avenue.

Deputies were able to successfully deploy stop sticks on French Avenue in Orange City, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the truck made an evasive maneuver, lost control and struck a power pole.

The driver and a passenger in the truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital, according to the Sheriff's Office.

An investigation revealed the truck was reported stolen Wednesday to the Apopka Police Department, deputies said. The FHP said the driver was driving with a revoked license.

Christopher White, 30, was arrested for fleeing and eluding, driving while license suspended habitual and grand theft auto, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The crash caused a power outage Friday in Orange City. According to information on Duke Energy's website, 114 customers were affected by the outage.

