2 injured in shooting at Ocala gas station, police say

OCALA, Fla. - Two people were injured after a shooting at a gas station in Ocala early Sunday morning, according to the Ocala Police Department.

Police said the shooting occurred at the Circle K on West State Road 40 near Interstate 75. They said the two people who were shot ran to a Waffle House across the street.

Officials said the two victims were transported to a local hospital. Their injuries are not considered to be life threatening, according to officials.

Police did not provide information on any suspects.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Ocala Police Department at 625-369-7000.

