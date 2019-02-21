Off-duty Titusville officer helps passengers injured in crash

Two people and a dog were injured in a Titusville crash.

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - An off-duty Titusville police officer rendered aid to two people who were injured in a crash on U.S. 1 Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Pictures from the scene showed a red sedan with extensive damage and deployed airbags.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the vehicle rolled over for an unknown reason, ejecting a man who was in the passenger's seat. The 18-year-old woman who was driving was also injured.

Titusville Police Department officer Jamie Arias, who has been with the department since November, was riding her bicycle in the area when she saw the crash and immediately rendered aid to the man who was ejected.

Arias was taken to an area hospital because she had the patients' blood on her.

The driver and passenger were airlifted to an area hospital as trauma alerts, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue. Troopers said the man was in critical but stable condition as of 3 p.m. The woman's condition is unknown.

An official with the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to animals in Titusville, who was at the crash scene, said that a dog was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. The canine suffered minor cuts but seemed to be doing well.

