2 job applicants linked to million-dollar theft at Florida marine store

freeimages.com

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Investigators say two men posing as job applicants are connected to a crew of thieves who stole $1 million worth of equipment from a Florida marine supply store.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Joy Oglesby tells local news outlets that the burglary was carried out over a dozen visits during a weekend in January. The Sheriff's Office released a video of men in hopes that someone will recognize them.

She says the men applied for jobs Jan. 5. Later that night, thieves broke into a rear cargo door. Surveillance video shows the two applicants walking through the warehouse.

Tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.