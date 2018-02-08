2 juveniles arrested after Cocoa school burglarized, vandalized, police say

COCOA, Fla. - Two juveniles have been arrested and one is still being sought in connection with the burglary and vandalization of Endeavour Elementary School Saturday in Cocoa, police said.

Cocoa Police Department officials said the three suspects -- two 12-year-old boys and a third person whose identity has not been released -- entered the campus around 7:30 p.m. and stole items valuing more than $7,000, including laptop computers and iPads.

Detectives said the suspects also broke into multiple classrooms, sprayed a fire extinguisher and randomly tossed books and other items.

Police said video of the suspects posted to social media helped aid in the identification of the three suspects.

While two of the suspects have been arrested, police said they are still attempting to locate the third suspect.

The three juveniles are facing felony charges of burglary of an unoccupied structure, grand theft felony criminal mischief, preventing or obstructing extinguishment of fire and trespassing on school property, police said.

Of the two suspects arrested, one was taken into the Brevard County Juvenile Detention Center. The other was released to his mother with a notice to appear in court.

