2 men accused of stealing soldier's truck, breaking it down for parts

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Two men have been arrested in connection with the theft of two trucks, one of which belonged to a solider, and the operation of a chop shop, according to officials from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. Both trucks were found disassembled and burned in a lot near County Road 4135, across the street from the Daytona State College DeLand campus.

Phillip Richardson and Chad Nordman were arrested in connection with the two stolen trucks, one of which belonged to Private First Class James Trent, the other of which belonged to Richardson's father Egon Richardson. Phillip Richardson was charged with providing false information to law enforcement, dealing in stolen property and grand theft. Nordman was charged with one count of operating a chop shop and two counts of grand theft auto.

Egon Richardson's white truck was stolen on July 22 and Trent's tan truck was stolen on Aug. 5. Egon Richardson's truck was seen in body cam video recorded on July 29 in the garage of a home where Nordman was staying. In the video, the front portion of the truck had been removed. The body camera video was taken when deputies responded to a report of a suspicious white pickup truck on the property.

Deputies said Phillip Richardson initially lied to them, saying he received truck tires and rims he later learned were stolen from someone else in exchange for home repair work. He later admitted to authorities that the parts were in exchange for narcotics, they said.

Nordman confessed to helping Phillip Richardson steal his father's truck, according to his arrest report. The report states that Nordman also confessed to loaning his personal vehicle out to others in exchange for drugs and truck parts that he knew were stolen. Authorities said they found stolen parts from Trent's truck installed in Nordman's truck and on the property.

Both men have posted bond and are no longer in the Volusia County Jail.

