Father, son die in Seminole County house fire

Two men died in a house fire in unincorporated Longwood on Sunday, March 17. Image courtesy of Seminole County Fire Department.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was able to escape but two men died when a house in Seminole County caught fire Sunday morning.

Seminole County Fire Department officials said the flames were reported around 3:50 a.m. on the 100 block of Nicole Lane in unincorporated Longwood.

Video from the scene showed flames coming through the roof of the home. By the time it was extinguished, much of the home's roof and its front entrance were destroyed.

Officials said the woman escaped from the home after she smelled smoke and called 911. When firefighters arrived, they went inside the home and found the two men. One man died in the home and the other died at a local hospital. The victims are a father in his 70s and his son, who is in his 50s.

SCFD on scene fatal residential fire. 1 adult female evacuated and called 911. Firefighters made entry under heavy fire conditions and located 2 adult males, both perished. Fire is out and currently in overhaul. Fire is being investigated by SCFD and State Fire Marshal. pic.twitter.com/3E3kkcTTt5 — SCFD PIO Media (@scfdpio) March 17, 2019

The fire has been extinguished.

The State Fire Marshal's Office and the Seminole County Fire Department are investigating.

The cause of the fire has not been released, although at this time it does not appear to be suspicious.

