2 men found shot to death outside 407 Smoke Shop in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two men were found shot to death late Wednesday outside a smoke shop in Orlando, police said.

The shooting was reported at 11:23 p.m. outside the 407 Smoke Shop at 4316 Curry Ford Road.

Orlando police said officers were called to the shop and found one man dead in the parking lot. While securing the scene, another man was found dead, police said.

"A possible male suspect was observed fleeing the scene, wearing a gray hoodie and jeans, armed with a gun," police said.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call OPD or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

An investigation is ongoing.

BREAKING: OPD investigating a double homicide at the 407 Smoke Shop Curry Ford Road. Conway going SB is blocked off for now. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/EcJUG3Qb5T — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) January 4, 2018

