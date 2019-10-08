2 men found stabbed in face in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two men were found stabbed in the face Tuesday morning in Orlando, police said.

According to Orlando police, officers were called to the 5800 block of Stonewall Jackson for a stabbing.

Police said officers found a man suffering from stab wounds to his face and torso.

The man provided information about who stabbed him, and police said they located him crawling out of his house into a wooded backyard on Engel Drive.

The second man also had multiple stab wounds to his torso and face, police said.

Both men were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

No other details have been released.

