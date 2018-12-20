1 dead, 1 critically injured in 2 Sanford shootings

SANFORD, Fla. - Two men were found shot Wednesday evening in different locations in Sanford, leaving one of them dead, police said.

Sanford police responded to shots fired just before 8 p.m. in the 800 block of 10th Street.

Police said a 20-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died due to his injuries, police said.

Shortly after the shooting, officers received reports of a shooting in the 1100 block of Willow Avenue.

Police said they found another man shot. He was also taken to a hospital, where he underwent surgery and was in critical condition, according to officials.

Police believe the shootings are connected, but have not released any other details.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call Sanford police.

