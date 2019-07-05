2 men sought after victim shot in Orange County robbery

Orange County deputies respond to shooting on Rio Grande Avenue on July 5, 2019. (Image: Sky 6)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities are searching for two men after a shooting in Orange County.

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office said the shooting took place in the 4400 block of Rio Grande Avenue around 3:55 p.m. Friday, during what investigators believe was the commission of a robbery.

After the gunfire, the suspects fled, prompting a search in the area, deputies said.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.

No other details were immediately available.

