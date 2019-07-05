2 men sought after victim shot in Orange County robbery

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities are searching for two men after a shooting in Orange County.
Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office said the shooting took place in the 4400 block of Rio Grande Avenue around 3:55 p.m. Friday, during what investigators believe was the commission of a robbery.
After the gunfire, the suspects fled, prompting a search in the area, deputies said.
The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.
Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.