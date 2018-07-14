2 moving cars exchange gunfire along East Colonial Drive, OSCO says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man collapsed near the entrance of a Publix store after he was shot Friday night, in an incident involving two moving vehicles and the people inside exchanging gunfire, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

About 8:45 p.m., deputies learned of two vehicles whose occupants were shooting at each other, a watch commander with the Sheriff’s Office said, adding that the reports came from the area of East Colonial Drive and Chuluota Road.

Then, one of the drivers crashed into a pole after being struck by a bullet, and the two people who were inside the car ran out, officials said.

One of the victims collapsed in front of the grocery store, suffering from a gunshot wound, investigators said. Another man who was possibly wounded ran toward a Circle K in the area, witnesses told authorities.

That man at Publix was taken to the Orlando Regional Medical Center. Authorities still aren’t sure where the other shooting victim went.

The second vehicle involved in the shooting, and two other men, remain at large. Detectives are taking over the investigation.

This is considered an aggravated battery case and a crash.

The three outstanding men all got away before investigators could arrive, the watch commander said. It’s believed that two took off in a car and the third ran from the scene. Authorities are still trying to piece together the situation.

