2 people arrested after allegedly stealing vehicle and resisting arrest, police say

DAYTONA BEACH - A man and a woman were arrested by Daytona Beach police on Saturday after allegedly driving a stolen vehicle and fleeing police.

Christopher Peake, 29, was arrested for grand theft of a motor vehicle and fleeing and eluding, while Madison Merritt, 26, was arrested for resisting arrest, according to police.

Police said an officer spotted a stolen vehicle on South Atlantic Avenue, and then Peake, the driver of the vehicle, fled and drove into a parking lot in the 2200 block.

Merritt then jumped out and ran from officers before being captured and arrested, police said.

Police said Peake fled into a Winn-Dixie, where he tried to confuse officers by changing into a new shirt, but it didn't work and he was arrested.

Police said the vehicle was found to be stolen out of Kentucky and will be returned to its owner.

