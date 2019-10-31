News

2 people die after being shot in vehicle, deputies say

Double homicide under investigation

By Adrienne Cutway - Web Editor
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Two people died after being shot in a vehicle early Thursday morning, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the two victims were driven to a hospital around 1:50 a.m., where they were pronounced dead.

One of the victims was driving in the 3000 block of South East 52nd Street in Ocala when he or she was involved in a verbal altercation with the gunman, which then led to a shooting, according to a news release.

The driver stopped the vehicle after being shot and a witness drove both victims to an area hospital, records show.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Levy, at 352-368-3546 or Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP (7867).

 

 

