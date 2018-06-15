Man, 19, arrested after shooting in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. - A man is accused of attempted murder, which is a felony charge, following a shooting Thursday evening in Ocala, police said.

Probable cause was developed for the arrest of Ricky "Tre" Lamara Brown, 19, the Ocala Police Department said.

Brown's mugshot, above, was provided by the Marion County Jail, and is from a previous arrest.

The investigation continues in Ocala, after a person was shot about 5:45 p.m. in the 2300 block of SW Fort King Street, officers said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for nonlife-threatening injuries.

One other person is in police custody, but officers have only called that person a "potential suspect."

