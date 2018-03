ORLANDO - Two people were injured in an automobile crash on Silver Star and Willow Bend on Wednesday night, authorities said.

Police said the two people involved had non-life-threatening injuries.

Power lines were down in the area, police said.

The Orlando Police Department has turned the crash over to the Florida Highway Patrol for investigation.

