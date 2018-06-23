2 people shot at Daytona Beach motel

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A man and a woman were shot Friday evening at a Daytona Beach motel, authorities said.

The shooting happened at Heritage Inn in the 1100 block of South Ridgewood Avenue.

Authorities said a man was fighting with another man. Both of the men had guns, and one man was shot.

A woman described as an innocent bystander who was not involved in the fight was struck by gunfire from one of the guns, authorities said.

The woman and the man who was shot suffered leg injuries and were taken to a hospital. Authorities said they suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The man who wasn't shot called 911 and was being questioned by officers, authorities said. Both men, including the man who was shot, are in custody.

Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.