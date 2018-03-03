2 people sought in armed robbery at Ocoee gas station, police say

OCOEE, Fla. - Ocoee police are searching for two people in connection with an armed robbery at a gas station Friday evening.

The armed robbery happened around 7:08 p.m. at the Mobile gas station in the 11000 block of West Colonial Drive.

Police said after the two people entered the gas station, one person held the clerk at gunpoint while the other person took an unknown number of cigarettes. The clerk was not harmed.

The duo left the store by unknown means in an unknown direction, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ocoee Police Department at 407-905-3160 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

