2 pets killed after lightning sparks Marion County fire

BELLEVIEW, Fla. - A cat and dog were killed late Thursday when lightning struck a mobile home in Marion County, sparking a fire, officials said.

The fire was reported at 11:28 p.m. in the 9000 block of SE 119th Street in Belleview.

According to Marion County Fire Rescue, a man returned home from work to find smoke pouring out of his home, with flames coming from the kitchen.

Firefighters brought the fire under control.

The homeowner said that he had not left anything on in the home, and neighbors told fire officials that a lightning strike in the area caused many residents to lose power, according to authorities. Fire officials later concluded that lightning sparked the blaze.

No one was injured in the fire, but two pets were killed, officials said.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the family.

