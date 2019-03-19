2 pets killed in fire that destroys Rockledge home

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - Six people were displaced after a fire destroyed a Rockledge home late Monday, fire officials said. Two family pets died in the blaze, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

The Rockledge Fire Department, assisted by Brevard County Fire Rescue, responded about 10 p.m. to the single-story home in the 1000 block of La Paloma Drive.

The home was heavily involved when units arrived. Firefighters knocked down the flames in about 20 minutes, said acting Rockledge Battalion Chief Lt. Matt Clark.

The fire, which began in the garage, destroyed the house and a vehicle parked in the driveway, Clark said.

Two families of three, including one child, were displaced. There were no reported injuries, but a dog and a parrot died in the fire, Clark said.

Authorities offered to call the American Red Cross to assist the occupants but the owner declined, he said.

Crews were on the scene until the early-morning hours, searching for lingering signs of fire.

The cause was not immediately known. Fire inspectors were called early Tuesday to investigate.

