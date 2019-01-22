2 shot, killed at unofficial MLK Day after-party in Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Two people were killed and another was wounded in a shooting at an unofficial after-party for St. Petersburg's Martin Luther King Jr. Day Dream Big Parade, according to police.

The shooting happened Monday at a gas station where more than 100 people gathered for the post-parade celebration. Police spokeswoman Yolanda Fernandez said gunfire was reported to police at about 9:40 p.m.

Carlos Demetrius Young, 44, Roger Lee Ford Jr., 42, and Tywan Jeremiah Armstrong, 39, were found wounded and taken to hospitals. Ford and Armstrong were pronounced dead.

Police said Young was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police still were searching for the shooter early Tuesday.

Police said detectives don't believe the shooter was targeting King Day celebrations.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.