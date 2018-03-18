2 sought in armed robbery at Metro PCS store, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are searching for two people in an armed robbery at a Metro PCS store.

The armed robbery happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the store at 2509 E. Colonial Dr.

Police said the duo entered the store and, after pretending to be customers, one of them produced a gun and demanded money and merchandise.

Orlando Police Department

The robbers may have fled in black four-door sedan, possibly a Chrysler 300, police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

