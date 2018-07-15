2 staff members injured in near-riot at Volusia detention center

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Two staff members at the Volusia Juvenile Detention Center were injured during a 30-minute near-riot Sunday, officials said.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said at least nine inmates were involved in the situation at the detention center at 3840 Old DeLand Road in Daytona Beach, but none were injured.

According to the Sheriff's Office, juveniles at the facility took keys from a staff member, pulled televisions off walls and refused to return to their cells.

The staff members' injuries were minor, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Nine juvenile's were charged with inciting a riot and resisting without violence. Their ages range from 13 to 17.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident further.

