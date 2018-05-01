2-story home incinerated in DeLand fire, officials say

DeLAND, Fla. - A two-story home was destroyed in a fire that started on the porch Tuesday afternoon, according to Volusia County fire officials.

The fire happened at about 12:45 p.m. at a home on Pennsylvania Dirve. A neighbor reported that the fire was first seen on the porch then spread to the rest of the home within minutes.

The homeowner was out of town and no one was inside when the fire ignited, officials said.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire. The two-story wood frame home was destroyed in the flames.

