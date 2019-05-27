2 survive mobile home fire in Cocoa

COCOA, Fla. - Two people survived a fire that destroyed a mobile home Monday morning in Brevard County, officials said.

No injuries were reported in the fire, which was reported in the 1400 block of Wilson Road in Cocoa.

"Heavily involved mobile home w/a defensive fire. BCFR/ Cocoa FD units working the incident," Brevard County Fire Rescue tweeted.

Officials said the home is a total loss, BCFR tweeted.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

BREAKING: Cocoa neighbor records emergency response to a mobile home fire off of Wilson Road. @BCFRpio says two occupants accounted for, trailer is a loss @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/NRYrkODfQh — James Sparvero (@News6James) May 27, 2019

**STRUCTURE FIRE** 1400 blk Wilson Rd. Cocoa. Heavily involved mobile home w/a defensive fire. BCFR/ Cocoa FD units working the incident. Cocoa E31 has water on fire. No reported injuries & no cause as this is still an active incident. #BCFR #BrevardsBravest #WestCocoa #AutoAid — BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) May 27, 2019

