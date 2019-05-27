News

2 survive mobile home fire in Cocoa

Brevard home a total loss, officials say

COCOA, Fla. - Two people survived a fire that destroyed a mobile home Monday morning in Brevard County, officials said.

No injuries were reported in the fire, which was reported in the 1400 block of Wilson Road in Cocoa.

"Heavily involved mobile home w/a defensive fire. BCFR/ Cocoa FD units working the incident," Brevard County Fire Rescue tweeted.

Officials said the home is a total loss, BCFR tweeted.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

 

