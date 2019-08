PALM BAY, Fla. - Two people were taken to the trauma center at Holmes Regional Medical Center on Sunday after the car they were driving in crashed into a tree, according to Palm Bay Fire Rescue.

The accident happened on Bayside Lakes Boulevard, where the car struck a tree and split in half, according to authorities.

Speed was apparently a factor, authorities said.

