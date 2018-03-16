2 teens die in Volusia County head-on crash, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Two teenage boys are dead after a head-on crash in Volusia County Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said 17-year-old Donald Morley Jr. was driving a 2001 Toyota SUV southbound on U.S. 17 about 5:45 a.m.when for an unknown reason he drifted into the northbound lanes, hitting a 2013 Jeep Wrangler head-on.

Morley and the driver of the Jeep, 19-year-old Edward Gibbons, both died as a result of the crash. Both teens were wearing their seat belts and alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the collision.

After the initial crash, both vehicles were blocking the northbound lanes. A Chevrolet pickup truck struck the Jeep Wrangler then overturned on the west shoulder and a Ford Escape struck the Toyota SUV, according to the crash report.

It's unknown what injuries the occupants of the Ford Escape and Chevrolet truck suffered, if any.

The incident is being investigated as three separate crashes.

