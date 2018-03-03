2 UCF fraternity pledges responsible for powder-throwing incident, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A powder-throwing incident referred to as the "LeBron James task" at the University of Central Florida has led to the suspension of two Sigma Pi fraternity pledges and the fraternity to be placed on interim organizational suspension, according to documents from university police.

The incident occurred Wednesday after a man wearing a LeBron James jersey stood up and threw powder in a classroom, prompting a search on campus. According to the police report, he stood up in class and shouted, "I'm taking my talents to South Beach."

Officials said the other pledge recorded the act with his smartphone.

Both pledges fled the classroom after the incident. Officials said none of the students or the professor knew who they were or what was happening.

The pledges, who were hiding in Sumter Hall, at no time contacted law enforcement to identify themselves as the culprits or that the powder was benign, officials said.

The substance was later revealed to be a powdered baby formula.

Once they were identified, interviews were conducted. Officials said both pledges admitted to being influenced to complete this "LeBron James task" by members or "brothers" of the Sigma Pi fraternity.

It was revealed during the interview that the "task" was a tradition of the Sigma Pi fraternity and other "brothers" had completed the same act in the past, officials said. It was also uncovered that members of the Sigma Pi leadership had coached the pledges into being deceitful in their interviews with law enforcement officers.

"Information collected by law enforcement was shared with UCF’s Office of Student Conduct, which has placed Sigma Pi fraternity on interim organizational suspension. This prohibits the organization from participating in on or off campus social, business, and recruitment activities," UCF public information officer Courtney Gilmartin said.

According to UCF Police Department, the names of the two students involved in the incident were redacted per FERPA.

Officials with the Office of Student Conduct said a hearing has been scheduled for March 15.

