2 Volusia deputies arrested in separate DUI incidents, Sheriff's Office says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Two deputies from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office were arrested this weekend on DUI charges in separate incidents, department officials said.

Authorities said the first arrest happened Saturday at 4:14 p.m. when deputy Jonathan Johansmeyer sped past an Ormond Beach Police Department officer at the Bermuda Estates apartment complex.

According to an arrest report, Johansmeyer ran several stop signs while the officer was behind him with his patrol lights on. When Johansmeyer eventually stopped, he told the officer that he was "mad," police said.

Johansmeyer was slurring his speech during the traffic stop and displayed erratic emotions, which included him laughing and waving his middle finger one moment then crying the next, according to the affidavit.

Police said Johansmeyer, 23, refused to submit to a blood-alcohol breath test.

He was arrested on charges of DUI and fleeing and eluding. Johansmeyer, who had been a member of the Volusia County Sheriff's Office since April 23 and was assigned to VCSO District 2 in northwest Volusia County, submitted his resignation on Sunday.

The second arrest happened Sunday morning in Garden City, Georgia. Details of detective Brandon Cobb's arrest were not immediately available.

Deputies said Cobb, 27, will be placed on leave and reassigned to an administrative position pending the outcome of his case. He was hired in July 2010 and was most recently assigned to VCSO District 2 detectives unit.

