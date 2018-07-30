Gunman found dead after 2 women shot, 1 fatally, in Ocoee, police say

OCOEE, Fla. - A pregnant woman was shot and her stepmother was killed Monday morning at a home in Ocoee, and officials said the gunman later shot and killed himself in Polk County.

The double shooting was reported on Grand Poplar Street, southeast of Clarcona Ocoee and North Clarke roads.

A family member identified the victims as Marie Alexander, 52, who was shot and killed, and her stepdaughter, Marie Pierre, 22, who was three-months pregnant. Pierre was taken to a hospital. The condition of Pierre and her unborn baby are not known.

Ocoee police said they were searching for Pierre Bernard, the 23-year-old boyfriend of Pierre, after the shooting. Bernard was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Polk County, sheriff's officials said.

Police said officers were called to the Ocoee home for a report of shots fired and found one woman dead and another suffering from a gunshot wound.

No other details, including a motive for the shooting, have been released.

