2 workers die in 6-story fall near Disney World; 3rd hangs on, survives

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Two workers died early Wednesday when they fell more than six stories from a hotel that is under construction near Disney World, officials said.

The deaths were reported at 4:15 a.m. in the 14900 block of Chelonia Parkway near the Bonnet Creek Resort in Orange County, just off Disney property.

According to Orange County Fire Rescue, workers were preparing to pour concrete between the sixth and seventh floors when the scaffolding collapsed.

Two workers fell to the ground and were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

A third worker was able to hold on and climb to safety, officials said. That worker suffered minor injuries, according to Fire Rescue officials.

Authorities said there were about 18 workers at the scene when the scaffolding gave way.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office and federal investigators are investigating.

No other details have been released.

