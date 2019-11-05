2 wounded in separate Orlando shootings

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two men were shot Monday night in separate incidents in Orlando.

The Orlando Police Department said officers responded to the 900 block of West Colonial Drive around 7:54 p.m.

Officers surrounded the Ambassador Hotel for several hours and a man was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition is not known.

Investigators were seen gathering evidence from a black BMW sedan at the hotel.

About an hour earlier, authorities were called to a shooting in the 3900 block of Columbia Street.

A man was taken to a hospital, but his condition is not known.

The shootings continue a recent trend in gun violence in the Orlando area. One person was killed and seven others were injured, including an 8-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy, in several shootings over the weekend.

