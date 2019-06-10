2-year-old found covered in vomit after being left alone in car, police say

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A 2-year-old was found covered in vomit after his mother left him in a vehicle with the engine off and windows up for close to an hour while she worked her first day at a new job, according to the Orange City Police Department.

Police said a witness parked her car at the McDonald's on Enterprise Road on Saturday morning and noticed a vehicle with its hazard lights on. Then, when she came out of the restaurant 25 minutes later, the vehicle's alarm was going off and she saw the child in the driver's seat, according to the report.

"There's a baby that's in a car with its hazards on in the parking lot. The door's locked, I can't get the baby out," a witness told a 911 operator.

First responders removed the boy from the vehicle. They said he appeared to be in good health, other than the fact that he had vomitted on himself, according to the report. He was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Police said it was 85 degrees out at the time and there were no sun visors in the front windshield.

As authorities were investigating, the boy's mother, 19-year-old Stormy Colon, came out and said that she needed to work her first shift at McDonald's, so she left her son in the vehicle with the expectation that her boyfriend would come pick him up from the parking lot, according to the affidavit.

Police said she never checked on the child and never contacted her boyfriend to verify that he would get the child.

Surveillance video showed that the boy was left alone for about 50 minutes, according to the report.

Colon was arrested on charges of child neglect without great bodily harm and leaving a child unattended in a vehicle.

